Tommy DeVito, founding member of the Four Seasons, dies

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tommy DeVito, a founding member of the 1960s Four Seasons band has died from the coronavirus at the age of 92. His former bandmate Frankie Vallie wrote in a post on Facebook that DeVito had died. Actor Alfred Nittoli said in a separate post that DeVito died in Las Vegas on Monday evening. DeVito along with Valli, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi founded the Four Seasons in 1960 and sang huge hits like, ″Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” and “Oh, What a Night.” The Tony and Grammy award wining Broadway musical Jersey Boys tells the story of the band.