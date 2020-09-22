Trump interviews Barrett while weighing a high court nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has met with the conservative appeals court judge, Amy Coney Barrett, who is considered the favorite to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. But the president is considering other women for the high court opening and says he plans more interviews ahead of announcing his choice by the end of the week. A person familiar with discussions in the White House and the Senate tells The Associated Press that Barrett and another appeals court judge, Barbara Lagoa, are the focus of attention. Barrett has long been favored by conservatives, and she was a strong contender for the seat that eventually went to Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.