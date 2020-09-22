 Skip to Content

Trump supporter charged with hitting girl with flagpole

National news from the Associated Press

ORANGE PARK, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a man struck a 12-year-old girl in the face with a flagpole during a small rally for President Donald Trump near a Florida intersection. The Florida Times-Union reports that 67-year-old Norbert Logsdon Jr. was charged last week with child abuse without great bodily harm. Clay County deputies say Logsdon and others had been participating in a sidewalk support event for Trump. The girl had been riding in a car with her mother, who exchanged taunts with Logsdon. A video appeared to show Logsdon approach the vehicle, stick the flagpole through an open car window and hit the girl. It’s unclear whether Logsdon has an attorney who could comment.

