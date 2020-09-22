UK’s National Trust details historic sites’ links to slavery

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s National Trust has detailed how dozens of its properties have links to slavery and colonialism. A report published Tuesday by the heritage and conservation organization said 93 of its sites have connections with aspects of the global slave trade or Britain’s colonial history. Some of the places were “partly or largely funded by the proceeds of slavery,” it said. The survey included places linked to leading officials in the East India Company, the hugely powerful corporation instrumental British imperialism and involved in the African slave trade during the 17th and 18th centuries. The trust’s report also lists the homes of colonial writer Rudyard Kipling’s home and former Prime Minister Winston Churchill.