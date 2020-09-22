US homes sales rise 2.4% in August

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Sales of existing homes rose 2.4% in August to its highest level since 2006 as the housing market continues to recover from a huge spring decline caused by the coronavirus outbreak. The National Association of Realtors said Tuesday that sales rose to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 6 million homes sold last month. Overall sales are up 10.5% from a year ago It’s the the third straight gain for sales of existing homes following three months of big declines in March, April and May. The median price for an existing single-family home reached $315,000 in August, up 11.7% from August 2019.