UW-Platteville Chancellor reacts to latest emergency order

PLATTEVILLE (WKOW) -- As the state deals with this new surge in cases, Governor Tony Evers has extended the state's mask mandate.

The order was set to expire on Monday, September 28, but now goes until November 21.

It requires everyone five and older to wear a mask indoors.

The extension comes even as Republican lawmakers challenge the mask mandate in court.

"We felt it was important to have the mandate in place. We know there are many law abiding citizens in Wisconsin, and [they] will be sure to wear their mask if they know it is the regulation at this point in time," Julie Willems Van Dijk, Deputy DHS Secretary, said.

Public health officials say many of the new cases in the state are tied to college campuses.

The emergency order doesn't change the response to the coronavirus, just renews the emergency with a new challenge: college campuses.

It also extends the mask mandate, something that UW-Platteville Chancellor Dennis Shields says was an appropriate move.

According to the university's dashboard, UW-Platteville has had 170 positive cases out of nearly 900 total tests, a 19 percent positive rate.

But officials say that's only because they had a very targeted testing strategy, which isn't as widespread as other universities.

That changed last week and now even asymptomatic students are being tested.

Shields says while there were some major concerns at the start of the semester, students have gotten on board with the need to be safe.

"I'm not kidding myself, it's not like we can relax and not be vigilant about this," he said. "There are people that have died of COVID so it's important on us to understand what we're doing, we're doing to help the whole community."

According to a New York Times list of cities with the fastest growing number of coronavirus cases, Platteville is in the top ten.

Despite that, Shields says he's generally pleased with how students have been behaving.

UW-Platteville still has in-person classes, and Shields says there's been no evidence to suggest spread is happening there.

Shields says he's personally monitored outdoor gatherings around the city and has noticed more and more students are wearing masks while having parties.