Venezuelans care for animals injured during pandemic

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A group of Venezuelans are caring for lost or injured animals at a time when reduced human presence in the streets has lured some creatures into perilous encounters with an urban environment. Workers at the independent Feathers and Tails in Freedom Foundation say they’ve seen increasing numbers of animals brought in for help. Those include a bat falcon injured in a collision with high-tension lines, a rusty-barred owl that needed a wing operation and several sloths, as well as an anteater. Caring for them is a challenge in a country that was struggling with the world’s steepest economic decline even before the pandemic bit.