Village of Oregon restaurant Charlie’s on Main to close

VILLAGE OF OREGON (WKOW) -- Charlie's on Main, billed as a hyper-local, farm-to-table restaurant in a historic village of Oregon building, will close after business plummeted because of the pandemic.

"Well it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing that we are going to be closing Charlie's On Main," read a Facebook post Tuesday from Dave Heide.

According to the post, Charlie's went from almost $20,000 a week in sales to only $2,000 last week.

Heide said they are out of any support money from the government and are now losing over $3,000 a week.

The restaurant will be open this week, and may stay open next week for carry out depending on sales.

The kitchen will be closed by Oct. 16, and they will be out of the building at the end of the month.

Liliana's restaurant in Fitchburg remains open