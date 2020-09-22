White House lawyer in running for seat on the Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump didn’t have to look very far for one of the contenders on his short list to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court: he’s considering one of his own lawyers. Kate Comerford Todd is a deputy White House counsel, helping navigate Trump’s White House through a thicket of legal issues. Todd was viewed as the favorite of White House lawyers, but there were concerns that the confirmation process would not be as smooth for a first-time jurist. Lawyers who have worked with her say she would be an excellent choice.