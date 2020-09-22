Wisconsin back on Chicago’s quarantine list

CHICAGO (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is back on Chicago’s emergency travel quarantine list.

READ THE ORDER HERE

The order takes effect Friday, Sept. 25 at 12:01 a.m.

According to the order, updated Sept. 22, travelers entering or returning to Chicago from states on the list are required to quarantine for a 14-day period from the time of last time they were in the state.

The order applies to those coming from Wisconsin to Chicago for non-work purposes and Chicago residents returning from Wisconsin unless they are deemed an essential worker.

Exceptions to the order for personal travel will be permitted for travel for medical care and parental shared custody.

People traveling through Wisconsin on their way to Chicago from a state not on the list do not need to quarantine if they were in Wisconsin for less than 24 hours.

People who travel to Wisconsin, even if for less than 24 hours, still need to quarantine upon returning unless deemed an essential worker.