70 whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass beaching

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Authorities have revised up the number of pilot whales rescued from Australia’s worst mass stranding from 50 to 70, as the focus shifts to removing 380 carcasses from Tasmania state shallows. Official Nic Deka says the number of rescues had been estimated at 50 late Wednesday, but 20 more came to light following later discussions with rescue crews. Another 20 surviving whales could potentially still be saved on Thursday and vets are considering euthanizing another four. An estimated 470 whales were discovered this week beached along the remote west coast of the island state near the town of Strahan. Some of the first whales rescued had beached again, but those guided back to sea on Wednesday appeared to have not returned.