Another mountain lion found dead on California freeway

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a mountain lion found dead on a Southern California freeway may have been struck and killed while crossing the road. The California Highway Patrol says the carcass was found Wednesday on Interstate 101 in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles. The area is in the Santa Monica Mountains, which are home to a number of cougars that are considered endangered because the region is hemmed in by roads, freeways and urban development. Ana Cholo of the National Park Service says that since 2002, nearly two dozen mountain lions in the area have been killed by vehicles.