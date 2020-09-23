Australian bank agrees to $919M fine for money laundering

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s second-largest bank has agreed to pay a $919 million fine for breaching anti-money laundering and counterterrorism financing laws. If the Federal Court rules the penalty is appropriate, it will become Australia’s biggest civil penalty. The financial crime regulator said the penalty was agreed upon after the bank admitted failing to report 19.5 million international money transfers worth more than $7 billion between November 2013 and September 2018. Westpac chief executive Peter King, who was appointed in April after the allegations were made public, said the bank was committed to ensuring the mistakes were not repeated.