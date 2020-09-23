Beloit College ups COVID-19 response after cases surge near campus

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Beloit College is asking students to limit their off-campus activities after an increase in new COVID-19 cases in the areas around the school.

In a press release sent Wednesday, the college said that it based the decision to move its alert level to "yellow" on the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in Rock County and Winnebago County, Illinois.

On Tuesday, Rock county reported 19 news cases of the disease and Winnebago listed 79 additional confirmed cases.

"This brings the seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 people in the two counties to 23.6, up from 10 on September 1," the press release said. "Across the United States the seven-day average per 100,000 population as of Tuesday is about 14."

Beloit College maintains an online dashboard where it reports on its COVID-19 response.

As of Wednesday, six students are in isolation and 25 more distancing themselves from others because they may have been exposed to the virus.