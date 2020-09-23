Beloit man honored with Carnegie Medal for fire rescue

BELOIT (WKOW) -- A man who saved a family during a house fire in Beloit will receive a Carnegie Medal, the nation's highest honor for civilian heroism.

He is Luis Mendoza and he was honored by the Beloit Fire Department last year, as seen in the photos in this story.

In May of 2019, Mendoza helped a woman and her two young boys escape from a fire in their duplex.

Firefighters say Mendoza punched through a window to help the family get away from the flames.