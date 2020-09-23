Beloit not scheduling trick-or-treat hours

BELOIT (WKOW) – Beloit will not be holding official trick-or-treat hours this year in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

There also will be no downtown Halloween events run by the Downtown Beloit Association in 2020.

City officials gave careful consideration and review of the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, according to a news release.

The CDC and Wisconsin DHS have recommended avoiding traditional neighborhood trick-or-treat events this year due to COVID-19.

The CDC has identified trick-or-treat as a higher risk activity.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has posted on its website its recommendations at https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid19/community.htm.

This includes avoiding: