Black attorney general chokes up during Taylor announcement

Kentucky’s Black state attorney general choked up when answering questions at a news conference about why no police officers are facing criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Wednesday that as a Black man he understands how important it was to make sure justice was done in the case. He paused and held back tears when he said his “heart breaks for the loss of Miss Taylor,” and said that if something happened to him, his mother “would find it very hard.” He says he saw and felt the pain on Taylor’s mother’s face and “pain in the community.”