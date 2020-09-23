Dietzen joins the team, Pearson not medically cleared as Badgers start practice

(WKOW) MADISON- The one month spring to the starting line of the season has begun for the Badgers who opened fall camp on Wednesday. There are some notable roster changes for UW on the first day of practice.

Wisconsin Lineman Jon Dietzen is an addition to this year's roster. Dietzen started 32 games for the Badgers, but left after the 2018 season due to injuries and has not played since the Pinstripe Bowl.

Now, Dietzen is granted a sixth year of eligibility and rejoined the team. Head Coach Paul Chryst said this decision has been "a year in the works."

"Dietz, he's a talented football player," Chryst said. "The whole thing's been exciting for me just because here's a guy that football meant a ton to him, the team meant a lot to him, and he made that decision because it was just hard to do and so to see him healthy, that's been really fun to see."

Another notable change to the roster is the absence of Junior Safety Reggie Pearson. Chryst said Pearson is dealing with a medical condition discovered this off-season. Pearson would not have been cleared to play. He will remain in school at UW.

Chryst is grateful to be back on the field with the guys, although they are still waiting for the full team to be at practice as some of the guys are still in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.

Currently, practices are based on skill-set as the team gears up for padded practices. Daily testing, which starts Sept. 30, will have Chryst feeling more comfortable with full-contact practices.

"The way I'm understanding it is when you're on the field, it's a clean field, everyone on the field is not shedding the virus," Chryst said. "You can't pass it along, and therefore I think it gives a clarity and a certainty."

Now, Chryst has to prepare his team for the season-opener Oct. 24 against Illinois.

"Certainly appreciative of it right, you're grateful for that opportunity and looking forward to each day we'll probably get a few more guys back, and it'll be fun when we get the whole team back, and kind of when you get your pads on and get going, but I think there's a lot of work that we can do now until then to get them ready for that time."