Dietzen returns to Badgers; Pearson out for medical reasons

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin is bringing back offensive lineman Jon Dietzen but losing safety Reggie Pearson as it resumes practice to prepare for the pandemic-delayed season. The Badgers released a roster Wednesday that added Dietzen but didn’t include Pearson. Dietzen had announced in February 2019 that he was stepping away from football due to injuries. He had started at guard in 2017 and at tackle in 2018. Badgers coach Paul Chryst said Pearson wasn’t cleared to play this year because of an unspecified medical issue. Pearson’s 60 tackles ranked fourth on the team last season.