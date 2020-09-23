Executive leaves mine project amid recorded comment fallout

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. says the man helping lead efforts to develop a copper and gold mine near the headwaters of a major salmon fishery in Alaska has resigned following the release of recorded comments in which it says he “embellished” relationships with elected and regulatory officials. Tom Collier was CEO for the Pebble Limited Partnership, which is owned by Canada-based Northern Dynasty and is seeking a key federal permit for the proposed Pebble Mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. A Pebble spokesperson says Collier’s resignation is effective immediately. John Shively, a former Pebble partnership CEO, will act as interim CEO. Efforts to reach Collier weren’t immediately successful Wednesday.