French media: Top chef Pierre Troisgros dies aged 92

PARIS (AP) — Pierre Troisgros, one of France’s top chefs who helped reinvent the country’s traditional cuisine, has died just weeks after his 92nd birthday. He died Wednesday at his home in the Roanne region where his restaurant was long located. Troisgros learned his craft at the family eatery before heading for Paris where he refined his skills under Lucas Carton — along with Paul Bocuse, later acclaimed king of traditional French cuisine. An enduring friendship continued between the two. Bocuse died in 2018. The Guide Michelin tweeted that he was “a giant, equal to Bocuse.”