Getting answers: Do I have seasonal allergies or COVID-19?

(WKOW) -- Doctors say late September is the middle of fall allergy season, but it's also the same time that they start seeing cold and flu cases.

An allergist explained the biggest difference between allergies and COVID-19 or the flu. She said your allergy symptoms will itch places like your eyes and nose. Virus symptoms will hurt places like your head and throat.

Patients typically know their allergy symptoms, so if that's what they're experiencing, they shouldn't worry.

"If they're deviating from the norm, and their symptoms are different or more severe than usual, and especially if they're having more red flag symptoms, like fevers, sore throat, body aches and pains. Those are symptoms I would take seriously and make sure that you get evaluated," said Dr. Ashleigh Olson, an allergist at SSM Health.

Dr. Olson also said having seasonal allergies does not increase your vulnerability to COVID-19.