Grand jury to present report in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A grand jury in Kentucky was scheduled to present its findings to a judge in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor at the hands of police officers who burst into her home at night. Afterward, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron plans to hold a news conference to discuss the grand jury report. The news comes as people await a decision on whether charges will be filed against Louisville police officers involved in the deadly shooting. Taylor was a Black emergency medical worker who was shot multiple times by officers who entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a narcotics investigation on March 13. The use of no-knock warrants has since been banned by Louisville’s Metro Council.