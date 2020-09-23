Greece: Highway protest over migrant health fears

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Several hundred residents from a seaside resort in central Greece have staged a blockade along the country’s main highway to protest against the settlement of migrant children at a local hotel. Police said they did not intervene and the blockade ended peacefully, lasting less than one hour. The protest occurred some 170 kilometers (105 miles) northwest of Athens outside the town of Kamena Vourla, where a group of unaccompanied minors has been taken. Demonstrators, joined by the town’s mayor, blocked Athens-bound traffic, expressing concern that the migrants could be infected with COVID-19.