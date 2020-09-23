‘It’s traumatizing’: UW-Madison student reacts to Breonna Taylor decision

MADISON (WKOW) -- For a UW-Madison student with family living in Louisville, Wednesday's developments in the Breonna Taylor case hit close to home.

"It's kind of disempowering knowing that such crimes against humanity can go unpunished, especially as a Black woman," Juliana Bennett said.

Bennett is one of the co-founders of UW-Madison BIPOC Coalition. BIPOC stands for Black, Indigenous and People of Color. The group seeks to elevate the voices of students from these populations.

She said though she believes the civil rights movement is ongoing, Bennett said Wednesday's grand jury decision to not indict any police officer in Taylor's death brought her to tears.

"As a Black woman, it's traumatizing to know that the system will not protect you," she said. "It's absolutely traumatizing to go through life afraid."

Bennett said it was disheartening to hear the grand jury's decision despite months of protests and demonstrations nationwide.

However, she said she thinks the unrest brought attention to Taylor's death, which is a good thing. Bennett said she believes the national attention is one of the reasons why Louisville paid Taylor's family $12 million.

Bennett said though she doesn't believe Taylor received justice Wednesday, "I have hope in myself that eventually there will be justice."