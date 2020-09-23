Lawsuit asks court to force Facebook to ban militia posts

(WKOW) -- A federal lawsuit is demanding that Facebook prevent militias and hate groups from using the site.

The plaintiffs say Facebook received more than 400 complaints about a militia group's post calling on armed people to guard property in Kenosha. There were demonstrations and looting there after a police officer shot Jacob Blake.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17 is charged with killing two protestors in Kenosha in August.

"We want to see these right-wing militia groups shut down," said attorney Jennifer Serrine.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has apologized for allowing the post from the 'Kenosha Guard.' He called it an operation mistake. The company has not commented about the lawsuit.