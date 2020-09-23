Lawyers eye neo-Nazi website founder’s assets for $14M award

A Montana real estate agent’s attorneys are eyeing the assets of a neo-Nazi website operator to collect a $14 million court judgment against the man for an anti-Semitic harassment campaign that he orchestrated online against the Jewish woman and her family. More than a year has passed since a federal judge in Montana entered a default judgment against Andrew Anglin, the Daily Stormer’s founder and publisher. In recent court filings, plaintiffs’ lawyers say the Ohio native has failed to pay any of the monetary award to Tanya Gersh. Her attorneys say they intend to identify any of Anglin’s assets that could be used to satisfy the judgment.