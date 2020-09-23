Lebanon asks world’s help ‘trying to rise from its rubble’

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s president is calling for the international community’s support to rebuild the country’s main port and destroyed neighborhoods after last month’s catastrophic explosion that decimated the facility. President Michel Aoun spoke in a prerecorded speech to the U.N. General Assembly, telling world leaders that Lebanon is facing multiple crises that pose an unprecedented threat to the small country’s existence. Most urgently, he said the country needs the international community’s support to rebuild its economy and its destroyed port. He suggested breaking up the damaged parts of the city into separate areas so that countries that wish to help can each commit to rebuilding one.