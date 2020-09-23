Local mom releases book to help grieving families

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- Grief is something that can be hard to talk about, but a Dane County mom has dealt with loss firsthand and now she's helping others tackle the topic with a book and program.

It's called Jesse Was Here, named after Michelle Bauer's teenage son who died 10 years ago from Type 1 diabetes.

Bauer talked to our Wake Up Wisconsin team Wednesday morning about the pain she felt after his death.

"It's unfathomable. And you're really just taking everything minute to minute, day to day and just in trying to get through even 10 years later, you know that that doesn't change," she said.

Bauer started writing a book to help her cope with her feelings and now it's published.

In it she cornicles the milestones faced when you're grieving the loss of a child.

"The biggest thing I remind other parents is you have to let go of the guilt," Bauer explains. "Obviously, you can do anything to have your child back and you cannot just drown yourself in feeling guilty that you could have done something differently and things will be different today."

If you're interested in learning more about the book or program, visit jesse-was-here.org.