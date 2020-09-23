Louisville police say officer has been shot as protests grow over lack of charges for officers in Breonna Taylor’s death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Police in Louisville, Kentucky, say an officer has been shot. It's not clear if the officer was shot during the protests over a grand jury's decision to bring no charges against police for the killing of Breonna Taylor during a drug raid gone wrong.

Police Sgt. Lamont Washington said in a news release Wednesday night that there would be an update when possible.

Protesters have been marching through the streets, scuffles have broken out between police and protesters, and some demonstrators were arrested.

Officers in riot gear fired flash bangs and a few small fires burned in a square that's been at the center of protests, but it had largely cleared out ahead of a nighttime curfew and demonstrators marched through other parts of downtown Louisville.