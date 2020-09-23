Mexican leader: Protesters welcome to camp near his office

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says conservative protesters demanding his resignation are welcome to camp out in Mexico City’s main plaza, outside his offices in the colonial-era National Palace. López Obrador himself led numerous protest encampments in his decades as an opposition leader, and he offered some advice Wednesday to the more novice opposition of today. He said the protest leaders themselves should stay to sleep in the collection of hundreds of small tents that sprang up on an avenue leading to the plaza over the weekend. Demonstrators complain that police blocked their attempt to march into the plaza, known as the Zócalo.