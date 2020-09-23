MPD investigates shots fired on Madison’s north side

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Police Department is investigating after shots were heard in north Madison Tuesday night.

MPD said people in the area called 911 just before 10 p.m. to report shots fired in the area of Wheeler Road and North Sherman Avenue.

When officers got there, they found three .40 caliber shell casings in the roadway in the 1900 block of Wheeler Road.

There are no reports of injuries or property damage.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please call Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014 or online at P3Tips.com.