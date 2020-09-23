Navy releases documents from Cold War loss of submarine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The Navy has begun releasing documents from the investigation into the deadliest submarine disaster in U.S. history. A judge ordered the release of the documents pertaining to the sinking of the USS Thresher 57 years ago, and the first batch was made public Wednesday. The Navy will release more information in coming months but doesn’t believe the documents will shed any new light on the cause of the sinking. The nuclear-powered submarine and all 129 men aboard were lost on a test dive in the Atlantic Ocean in 1963. The submarine came to a rest on the ocean floor, about 220 miles off Massachusetts’ Cape Cod.