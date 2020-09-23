Pence brings law-and-order tour to city where Floyd died

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence is bringing President Donald Trump’s law-and-order message to Minneapolis, the city where George Floyd’s death set off a worldwide protest movement. Pence and Ivanka Trump planned a “listening session” Thursday at an airport hotel with a “Cops for Trump” group. They also plan to hear from people who Trump’s reelection campaign said have been hurt by crime and violent extremism. Paul Eaves has tended artwork and flowers at the Minneapolis intersection that’s become a memorial to Floyd. He called Trump’s message divisive. He said it may win votes, but it’s not good for governing.