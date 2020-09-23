The Latest: Kentucky governor authorizes National Guard

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says he has authorized a limited deployment of the National Guard as hundreds of demonstrators have gathered to protest a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers on criminal charges directly related to Breonna Taylor’s death. The Democratic governor said Wednesday at a news conference that the deployment is “based on very specific operations,” and is under the sole command of the National Guard. He says the National Guard would protect “critical infrastructure,” including hospitals.