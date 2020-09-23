Restrictions may be loosened even further for John Hinckley

The man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan may soon get the most freedom he’s had since since the 1981 shooting outside a Washington hotel. A lawyer for John Hinckley Jr. is discussing a possible agreement with U.S. attorneys that would substantially reduce conditions imposed on him after his release from a mental hospital in 2016. That’s according to discussions at a federal court hearing Wednesday. Hinckley has been living full time with with his mother and brother in a gated community in Williamsburg, Virginia. A new risk assessment of Hinckley has been completed. And doctors have recommended the reduced conditions.