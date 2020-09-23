Secretary of State speaks at Capitol, focuses only on China

MADISON (WKOW) -- In an event critics described as a thinly-veiled campaign stop, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo addressed a group of Republican state lawmakers Wednesday at the Capitol.

Democratic members were also invited to attend the event, which was hosted by Senate President Roger Roth, but declined to show up, saying Pompeo's visit was more of a campaign stop than an important address to the state legislature.

Pompeo's remarks focused exclusively on China as Pompeo told lawmakers the Chinese government was bent on flooding Americans with disinformation on social media with the goal of further dividing an already polarized country.

"The CCP wants to foment the kind of strife we've seen in Minneapolis, Portland, and Kenosha," Pompeo said. "That's disgusting. We can't let it happen."

Pompeo did not mention similar efforts from other nations, including Russia, whose meddling has been publicly acknowledged by American intelligence.

Pompeo told lawmakers they should be wary of the state employee retirement fund currently including China's state-owned telecom provider in its portfolio.

Molly Montgomery, who served in the State Department for 14 years spanning the George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump administrations, said it was inappropriate for Pompeo to travel for such a speech, especially to a battleground state nearly one month before a presidential election.

"I think it's very concerning and it's really unprecedented," Montgomery said. The Secretary of State is our nation's top diplomat and his job is to serve all of us and to promote American interests abroad."

Montgomery served as an advisor to Vice President Mike Pence on Europe and Eurasia during her time in the Trump administration. Montgomery said she left the State Department in 2018 because she believed the Trump administration was putting domestic political goals ahead of the interests of Americans overseas.

Pompeo told the assembled GOP lawmakers China was chiefly responsible for the COVID-19 pandemic because it failed to adequately warn the rest of the world when the virus first broke out in Wuhan in late 2019.

"They did what authoritarian regimes do: they suppressed information, they censored, they disappeared courageous whistle-blowers and journalists who tried to sound the alarm all across the world," Pompeo said.

Montgomery said Pompeo's tone regarding China and the pandemic was meant to deflect from the Trump administration's mishandling of the virus, leading to more than 200,000 American deaths so far.

"Our democratic allies have really started to lose faith. Our credibility in the world is at an all-time low," Montgomery said. "A recent survey by Pew showed that only 15 percent of citizens of our democratic allies and partners believe we have handled the COVID crisis well."