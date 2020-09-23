Sen. Johnson: Report renews questions about Biden’s son; critics say it’s the same debunked info

MADISON (WKOW) -- Senator Ron Johnson (R - Wisconsin) touted the findings of a report released Wednesday by a pair of Senate committees led by Johnson and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R - Iowa). Johnson said the report contains proof of suspicious dealing between Hunter Biden and a Ukranian oligarch. Critics dismissed the report as a rehashing of Russian disinformation that has already been dismissed.

Speaking to Wisconsin reporters on a conference call, Johnson said the report illustrated how Hunter Biden's presence on the board of the company, Burisma, complicated efforts for the U.S. government to address corruption in that nation.

The 87-page report contained no proof Biden's presence on the board affected U.S. foreign policy. Johnson maintained Biden and his business partners receiving more than $4 million over more than two years was suspicious enough to merit further investigation.

"The financial connections are significant," Johnson said. "I think they raise some very serious concerns about threats of additional conflicts of interest, counter-intelligence, and even extortion threats."

Molly Montgomery, a former State Department diplomat who served under the Bush, Obama, and Trump administrations, said Wednesday Johnson was continuing to rely on disinformation pushed by pro-Russia Ukrainians.

"This report from Senator Johnson has been informed -- and this is well known -- by literal Russian intelligence sources," Montgomery said. "So the idea this is going to be taken seriously is really a farce."

Johnson doubled down on claims made by President Trump and his allies that Ukrainian prosecutor Victor Shokin may have been fired because he was about to investigate Burisma. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was vice president when Shokin was fired in early 2016.

"From my standpoint, the jury is still out in terms of why Victor Shokin was fired," Johnson said. "We've been asking for the documents because everyone is saying 'he was corrupt.' OK, exactly why was he corrupt?"

Biden and others in the intelligence community have said it was well-known U.S. policy at the time Shokin was among the most corrupt officials in Ukraine and that's what prompted Washington to push for his dismissal. Johnson himself signed a letter one month before Shokin's firing expressing concern about corruption in the Ukrainian government.

27 News asked Johnson why he didn't raise questions about Shokin's firing when it happened.

"Wasn't on my radar screen," Johnson said. "This came to light, kind of because Joe Biden brought it to light and Democrats brought it to light in the impeachment hearing."

An aide for Johnson said Wednesday Johnson was referring to general corruption at that time and was not aware then of any possible ties between Shokin and Burisma.

The report concluded by saying the committees still need to do more research; it added their efforts have been hindered by both Democrats and officials in the Trump administration failing to turn over documents.