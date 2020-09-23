Seoul: Missing South Korean official may be in North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s Defense Ministry says that a South Korean official who disappeared off a ship near the disputed sea boundary with North Korea this week may be in North Korea. The ministry said the 47-year-old official was one of 18 people aboard a government vessel that was checking on potential illegal fishing near a South Korean border island. Colleagues noticed the man was missing at lunch time and found only his shoes still on the vessel, prompting a so-far fruitless search involving aircraft and ships. In its statement, the Defense Ministry said it had information that the missing official was on North Korean shores on Tuesday afternoon. The ministry did not elaborate on how it obtained that information.