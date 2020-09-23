Sri Lanka to offer livestreams from wildlife parks

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lankan authorities have announced that they will offer livestreams from the island nation’s wildlife parks, in a move to help revive a tourism industry that has been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic. The government’s Tourism Promotion Bureau said Wednesday that livestreaming will initially cover four national parks to showcase the South Asian country’s exotic wildlife, including leopards, bears, elephants, crocodiles and birds, among other animals. The project will offer eight wildlife streaming video sessions of one hour each, which will be telecast through social media platforms and shared further through broadcast media.