Summery weather sticks around for the first full day of fall

MADISON (WKOW) - Another dry, warm day before rain chances return late-week.

SET UP

A clipper system is developing over the Northern Plains and will head into the Midwest by Thursday increasing rain chances. Until then, high pressure keeps us dry.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and warm with highs in the upper 70s.

TONIGHT

Mostly clear to partly cloudy and mild with temps in the upper 50s.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny with a few showers possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

The highest coverage will likely be for communities along and west of I-39. Temps will be a touch milder in the mid 70s.

After more than a week and a half of dry weather, some rain chances return

FRIDAY

Back to a dry and warm trend with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s.



SATURDAY

Partly sunny with a few afternoon and evening showers possible along a cold front and temps in the mid to upper 70s.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny and seasonal with a high around 70° on the back side of the cold front.



MONDAY

Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s and a few showers possible.



TUESDAY

Partly sunny and cool with a few showers possible and a high around 60°.