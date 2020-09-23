 Skip to Content

Timeline of Mike Pence’s visit to Eau Claire on Thursday

12:47 pm Political, Top Stories

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Eau Claire on Thursday and now we are getting a look at his schedule for the day.

Pence will arrive at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport aboard Air Force Two at 10:50 a.m.

From there he will travel to Midwest Manufacturing and speak during a “Made in America” event slated for 11:50 a.m.

After he speaks at Midwest Manufacturing he is expected to take a bus to Minneapolis, Minnesota where he will take part in a “Cops for Trump” listening session.

Clint Berge

Clint Berge is the Social Media & Digital Content Manager for Eau Claire’s Own WQOW News 18.
Report any website issues to him at cberge@wqow.com

Related Articles

Skip to content