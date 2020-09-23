Trump Homeland Security pick denies intelligence meddling

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security is denying allegations that he molded intelligence reports to suit the administration. Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told senators at his confirmation hearing Wednesday that a whistleblower’s claims that senior officials meddled with the agency’s intelligence division are false. Wolf said separate allegations that he held back a report on Russian misinformation targeting former Vice President Joe Biden are also untrue. It was a part of a wide-ranging confirmation hearing for a nominee who has been criticized over his agency’s handling of civil unrest, the coronavirus and immigration. It’s not yet clear when the Senate will vote on his nomination.