Trump says he’s ‘not a fan’ of Meghan’s, wishes Harry luck

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump took a swipe at the Duchess of Sussex on Wednesday after the former Meghan Markle and Prince Harry participated in a Time 100 video urging Americans to vote. Neither mentioned Trump or his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, by name, but some have interpreted their comments as critical of Trump. Trump was asked about the video during a White House press conference, with the reporter saying the couple “essentially encouraged people to vote for Joe Biden.” The president says he’s not a fan of Meghan and wishes Harry luck, adding, “He’s going to need it.”