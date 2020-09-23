Trump to pay respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday

WASHINGTON (WKOW) — President Trump will go to the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay his respects to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

“The President will pay his respects to the late justice at the U.S. Supreme Court where she will be lying in repose,” White House deputy president secretary Judd Deere told ABC News Wednesday.

President Trump will visit the Supreme Court on Thursday to pay his respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to the White House — Ben Gittleson (@bgittleson) September 23, 2020

Thousands of people are expected to pay their respects to the late Justice Ginsburg, the women’s rights champion, leader of the court’s liberal bloc and feminist icon who died last week.

The court is closed to the public because of the coronavirus pandemic and Washington already is consumed with talk of Ginsburg’s replacement.

But the justice’s former colleagues, family, close friends and the public will have the chance Wednesday and Thursday to pass by the casket of the second woman on the Supreme Court.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.