Trump won’t commit to peaceful transfer of power if he loses

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is declining to commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he loses the Nov. 3 presidential election. Trump told reporters Wednesday that he would "have to see what happens" when asked about whether he'd commit to a peaceful transfer of power. He says, ""You know that I've been complaining very strongly about the ballots, and the ballots are a disaster." It is highly unusual that a sitting president would express less than complete confidence in the American democracy's electoral process. But he also declined four years ago to commit to honoring the election results if his Democratic opponent, Hillary Clinton, won.