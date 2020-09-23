Trump works to win over Catholic voters on abortion issue

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he’ll be signing an executive order that would require health care providers to provide medical care to all babies born alive as he makes an election-year push to energize voters opposed to abortion. The White House did not release further details about the order, but Trump’s announcement follows numerous attempts by GOP lawmakers in Washington and in state capitals around the country to pass legislation that threatens prison for doctors who don’t trying saving the life of infants born alive during abortions. Organizations representing obstetricians and gynecologists say the law already provide protections to every healthy newborn, whether born during a failed abortion or under other circumstances.