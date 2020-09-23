UK says no-deal Brexit could see 7,000-truck border queues

LONDON (AP) — The British government says there could be lines of 7,000 trucks at the English Channel and two-day waits to get into France immediately after the U.K. makes its economic break from the European Union. Brexit preparation minister Michael Gove describes that as a reasonable worst-case scenario in a letter to logistics firms. Gove is set to give more details to Parliament on Wednesday. His letter says up to half of trucks wanting to cross the Channel may not be ready for new paperwork and regulations that will come into effect Jan. 1. The U.K. left the EU’s political institutions on Jan. 31 but remains in a tariff-free transition period until the end of the year.