Whitmer offers ‘carbon-neutral’ climate plan for Michigan

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is calling for Michigan to become “carbon neutral” by 2050 in the fight against climate change. The Democratic governor issued a directive Wednesday pledging “comprehensive and aggressive” efforts but provided few details on how the goal would be achieved. A separate order established a council of government officials and citizens to develop a strategy. Michigan is the ninth state to pledge carbon neutrality, which generally means sharply cutting greenhouse gas emissions and stepping up efficiency. Carbon dioxide traps heat in the atmosphere and boosts global warming, which contributes to extreme weather such as floods and droughts.