56 more Wisconsinites hospitalized with COVID-19; 8 more deaths

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin recorded 8 more deaths to COVID-19 in the past day, along with 56 more hospitalizations.

The Department of Health Services reported 13,453 new test results since yesterday, of which 1762—or 13.1 percent—came back positive.

The remaining tests returned negative results. However, a negative test only means the person tested did not have the disease at the time. They could still contract COVID-19.

Measuring the percentage of new cases returned in tests each day helps differentiate if increases in cases are due to greater spread or more testing, according to DHS.

The seven-day average of daily reported positive cases rose to 1,889, up from 1,340 a week ago.

DHS reported eight new deaths, raising the total to 1,259 people (1.2 percent of positive cases).

The state reported 11,691 new negative test results.

Of all positive cases reported since the pandemic began, 88,131 or 84.6 percent, are considered recovered.

The state reported 56 new hospitalizations. Wisconsin hospitals are currently treating 474 patients with COVID-19. Of those, 134 are in intensive care units.

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Percentage of positive cases

Date Percentage Sept. 23 13.1 Sept. 22 13.3 Sept. 21 18.7 Sept. 20 20.0 Sept. 19 18.3 Sept. 18 19.4 Sept. 17 17.8 Sept. 16 11.5

Deaths, hospitalizations due to COVID-19

Date New

deaths New

hospitalizations Total

deaths Total

hosp. Sept. 23 8 56 1259 6821 Sept. 22 7 73 1251 6765 Sept. 21 2 29 1244 6692 Sept. 20 1 34 1242 6653 Sept. 19 3 50 1241 6619 Sept. 18 7 47 1238 6569 Sept. 17 3 68 1231 6522 Sept. 16 8 48 1228 6454

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services updates the statistics each day on its website around 2 p.m.

The new strain of the coronavirus causes the disease COVID-19. Symptoms include cough, fever and shortness of breath. A full list of symptoms is available on the Centers for Disease Control website.

In severe cases, pneumonia can develop. Those most at risk include the elderly, people with heart or lung disease as well as anyone at greater risk of infection.

For most, the virus is mild, presenting similarly to a common cold or the flu.

Anyone who thinks they may have the disease should call ahead to a hospital or clinic before going in for a diagnosis. Doing so gives the staff time to take the proper precautions so the virus does not spread.

Those needing emergency medical services should continue to use 911.

